Arrest of boy caught in vicious school girl attack welcomed

A 19-year-old pupil caught in a video showing a vicious assault of a fellow female learner has been arrested – apparently after his father turned him in.

The video, which went viral showed a KwaZulu-Natal boy kicking and hitting the girl, aged 17.

The KZN education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told News24 the child had been handed over to the authorities by the police and would be appearing in court soon.

Meanwhile the SANCO on Saturday welcomed the arrest of the boy but called on the KZN provincial education authorities to suspend the principal for his failure to report the matter and or act on it.

“Violence at our schools has reached alarming proportions. Failure of authorities to protect girl children against bullying and vicious attacks such as the one that occurred Siyathuthuka High School is a serious dereliction of duty for which school principals must be personally held accountable,” said SANCO National Spokesperson, Jabu Mahlangu.

Mahlangu said that the law must take its course to send an unequivocal message that there is no place in our society for perpetrators of gender based violence.

“There is nothing macho about lifting a hand against women and girl-children,” he said.

He added that those who do must live to regret the moment they crossed the line.

Mahlangu urged communities to unite against the scourge of gender based violence and expose perpetrators.