Arrest to follow illegal abortion

A woman who was about seven months pregnant when she had an unlawful abortion and dumped the foetus in a toilet pit, is expected to be arrested soon, police said yesterday.

Police said the arrest of the 37-year-old suspect will follow after a charge of concealment of birth was opened for further investigation.

The discovery of the foetus was made in Section A in Kwaggafontein on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Const Jabu Buthelezi said the police were called to the scene by shocked community members after they found the foetus in a pit toilet.

He said the dumping was later linked to the woman after her relatives confirmed they were shocked because the woman had been pregnant but did not give birth.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects who were attacked by residents in Section D in Kwaggafontein on Tuesday after they were accused of being involved in criminal activities including robbery and burglary, was certified dead at KwaMhalanga Hospital on Wednesday.

The suspects were hunted down by the angry residents who took them to some bushes and assaulted them until they were rescued by the police.

Buthelezi said both suspects had to be taken to the clinic due to the serious injuries they sustained. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was then opened.

He said one of the suspects, Mabuti Maseko, 28, was referred to hospital due to serious complications but later died.

“A murder charge will now have to be added on the assault GBH charge since one of the assaulted victims is now dead.

“He was referred to hospital by the clinic where he was unfortunately certified dead,” Buthelezi said.

No arrests have been made.

