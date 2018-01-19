Arrested ‘Captain KGB’ back in court

Crime Intelligence officer Morris ‘Captain KGB’ Tshabalala is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday for a formal bail application after his case was postponed on Thursday.

Tshabalala is accused of defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service of over R500 000.

He made a brief appearance in court on Thursday on five charges related to fraud, theft and corruption.

At the time of his arrest, Tshabalala reportedly said he was not employed, leading to a decision to postpone his bail application.

His bail application case was postponed for 24 hours in order for the prosecution to verify his employment status at the South African Service.

