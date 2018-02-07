Arrests ‘not political’

CONVENOR of the ANC’S NEC task team overseeing the re-running of the party’s provincial 2015 elective conference, Edna Molewa, moved swiftly yesterday to allay fears that the arrest of provincial interim structure convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu would scupper the efforts towards effecting a peaceful leadership transition in the province.

Mabuyakhulu is facing a raft of charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering to the tune of R28m, in connection with the cancellation of the North Sea Jazz Festival, that should have taken place in 2012 and 2013.

“We are planning to start with a branch audit process. We don’t expect to have any glitches. He (Mabuyakhulu) has been coordinating the team and the work has not been distracted,” Molewa said.

While acknowledging the gravity of Mabuyakhulu’s arrest, Molewa said he task team’s work in the PIC was at an “advanced stage” with a process of branch auditing due to commence on February 16, Mabuyakhulu would not be asked to recuse himself from the interim structure.

“This is a separate case from the work being done. Until anyone is proven guilty, he or she can’t be assumed guilty by us. In some cases, they themselves have recused themselves. So what law would we be falling back on if we were to ask him to do that,” she said.

Mabuyakhulu and former ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala were appointed by the NEC to oversee the re-running of the conference.

Mabuyakhulu’s supporters are suspicious that the arrest was politically motivated to weaken the pro-Senzo Mchunu faction ahead of the new conference.

A supporter from the Abaqulusi region told The New Age that they were aware of the case as early as 2015 when Mabuyakhulu was on Senzo Mchunu’s slate as treasurer.

“They had planned to bring these charges immediately after 2015 but strangely they did not. To use this is an attack to weaken him (Mabuyakhulu) so that he does not contest the provincial chairpersonship,” the leader said. He said it will be up to Mabuyakhulu to decide whether he will continue as convener or not.

“If he says he will continue we will support him even though he is now weakened. And if he tells the SG (secretary general Ace Magashule) that he wants to focus on dealing with the charges, that is also fine. What we will not accept is seeing him being pushed out using these suspicious charges,” the leader said.

However, Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the charges were not politically motivated. He said the delay was that the investigation was delicate and long.

While the national executive committee and the youth league believes Mabuyakhulu is innocent until proven guilty and should continue in his position, he has been weakened as he was expected to contest the position of chairperson in April.

The secretary of the ANC Youth League in KZN, Thanduxolo Sabelo, said they believed in the principle of being innocent until proven guilty. He dismissed accusations that the case was being cooked and revived by the Zikalala camp which includes the youth league in the province.

“The NPA is not controlled by us in the province. We only heard about the arrest in the news and it is not true that we are behind it,” he said.

Zikalalala and ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe were unavailable for comment at the time of going to print.

SIHLE MAVUSO AND BONOLO SELEBANO

