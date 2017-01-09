Arrows back in training ahead of Absa Premiership return

Golden Arrows returned to training on Monday as they prepare themselves for the beginning of the Absa Premiership in February.

Abafana Bes'thende returned to the training today as they prepare for the continuation of the ABSA Premiership. https://t.co/Vue87ey41H pic.twitter.com/lTPSe0a8F7 — Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) January 9, 2017

Assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said that as the team got back to training, the training regiment will focus on player fitness and tests to assess the condition of players.

Both the first and Diski Challenge teams training staff were present for practice and each player was scrutinised and discussed for proper preparation for the rest of the season

The team will play Supersport United at the Lucas Moripe stadium on the 8th of February.

“This week, the squad will focus on a number of assessment programs to determine whether the players have kept to their training programmes provided to them over the break,” he said on the clubs website

He said that the focus will be on fitness levels and body fitness which would enable the team to prepare for field training and gym training for each player

“We will then concentrate on getting the squad back to a position where we focus on ball skill and team work and once we are happy will put all of our efforts together to put a training plan in place that focusses on our first target of 2017, which will be a win against Supersport” the Abafana Bes’thende second in charge said