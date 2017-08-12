Arsenal beat Leicester 4-3 in thrilling Premier League opener

Arsenal staged a dramatic fightback to kick off the new Premier League season with a thrilling 4-3 victory against Leicester on Friday.

Arsene Wenger’s side scored twice in the last 10 minutes as Aaron Ramsey equalised before Olivier Giroud bagged the winner at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an early lead before Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead.

Danny Welbeck levelled for Arsenal, but Vardy’s second goal looked to have won it for Leicester until the sensational finale.

