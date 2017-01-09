Artists angry at not being paid

Service providers and artists are hopping mad three weeks after a Durban-based music promoter pocketed all the gate takings from the Summer on Smash festival at Lahee Park in Pinetown on December 17.

Boni Phungula is alleged to have collected more than R600000 from private sponsors who grabbed what looked like a lucrative investment opportunity to invest their funds for a 20% return.

Phungula is alleged to have gone into hiding, leaving all her investors scrambling for answers while she hobnobs with the rich and famous with no acknowledgement of the money she owes to those she sweet-talked into parting with their hard-earned money.

One of those is music veteran and talent scout Vusi Leeuw who related his ordeal to The New Age.

“This woman can kill someone in broad daylight and refuse to admit it. After securing an investor who brought R500000 of his money into the event and after Babes Wodumo threatened to pull out, I had to take out R25000 from my own pocket thinking I was saving the day but, alas, I am now left with egg on my face as I have to answer to the investor I brought into the event,” Leeuw said.

Another investor, Thobani Mngadi who has lost R40000 in the deal laments the fact that he had to endure a dry Christmas as a result of Phungula’s less than stellar business ways.

“The worst thing is that she is ignoring my calls. I don’t even care about the 20% profit this woman promised. I do not even care about some of the things I contributed like my time doing activations ahead of the event, because it is clear I will not get it. But my R40000 is what I am interested in. Opening a case is the last option as all I want is my money back and with a court case, that will take for ever,” Mngadi said.

Phungula refused to speak to The New Age about the allegations and referred the newspaper to her lawyer.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za