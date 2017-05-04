Artists challenge the dropping of SABC’s 90% local content plan

Managers of local artists from Mpumalanga have on Thursday decided to contest the SABC’s interim board decision to withdraw the 90% local content quota.

The managers are accusing the board of reversing the gains that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has made in making sure he improved the lives of South African artists, particularly artists in remote areas.

The new interim boards decided to reverse the 90% quota, because they say that the initiative cost the R200 million in advertising and audience.

Most musicians supported the former COO’s 90% quota, saying that the move benefited them.

Meanwhile, Friends of Hlaudi together with other civil society also marched to the SABC in Auckland Park on Thursday.

The lobby group says the interim board was led by people who are“drunk” with the power which was given to them for a period of six months.

The group alleges that the interim board said the local quota was “stupid” and therefore decided to reverse it.

The group further said the 90% was not only about music, but was about culture and heritage.

“90% affects men and women, young and old. If you are dealing with 90% you are simply saying you are declaring war in the livelihood of the masses of the people,” Friends of Hlaudi said.

On the issue of broadcaster not having money due to 90% quota, the lobby group said one cannot assume a position of leadership, if one didn’t have a vision or a strategy.

The group reminded ANN7 that previously the corporation used to pay for foreign content an amount in the region of more than R500 million which left the country.

A veteran musician Blonde Makhene said the artist are going to make things “real”.

“Twenty-two years later we realise this sector hasn’t changed, and it has to move forward. This march today will serve as a statement that we are not going back but forward,” Makhene added.

He said the musicians were sick and tired of people talking about them instead of engaging them as artists.

Deputy chair of the board Mathatha Tsedu‚ in a briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications that the 90% plan had cost SABC radio R29 million and television R183 million.

-Sipho Jack