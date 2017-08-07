Assault case opened against Manana

Police have confirmed that an assault case has been opened against Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana.

This comes after Manana allegedly beat Mandisa Duma in Cubana night club, Johannesburg Fourways.

In an alleged telephonic conversation with the victim’s brother, Manana confessed to having beaten Duma because she called him gay.

The ANCWL said that they condemn violence against women and perpetrators must face the might of the law.

“Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position.”

It is reported that Manana repeatedly beat Duma and even dragged her outside the club.

An eyewitness who wrote on Facebook said that Manana beat the woman up while bouncers and the club manager stood there and watched.

“In the early hours of this morning [Sunday], I witnessed Deputy Higher Education Minister Manana go ape and beat up a defenceless woman cause she allegedly called him gay.

“What hurts most is that people including the bouncers and manager at Cubana Fourways – stood there and watch. A friend and I then intervened and instead of being sorry – his response was ‘who are you and what do you think you can do to me?” said the eyewitness.

The incident has caused a stir on social media especially because this happened during the first week of women’s month.

The ANCWL said that they believe that a case has been reported to the police and they urge all witnesses to come forward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter.

“All shall be equal before the law and we are hoping for a fair and just trial as no one is above the law. As we mark the 61st anniversary of the women’s month, society must unite against the scourge of violence against women and children. Women’s Rights are Human Rights,” ANCWL said.

