At least 40 dead in multiple Kabul blasts: interior ministry

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of multiple blasts in Kabul on December 28, 2017. At least five people were killed and many others were wounded in multiple blasts near a media outlet and mosque in Kabul on December 28, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital. / AFP PHOTO / Shah MARAI

At least 40 people were killed and many others wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on Thursday, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the Afghan capital.

“The target of the attack was the Tabayan cultural centre. A ceremony was being held to mark the 38th anniversary of Soviet-invasion in Afghanistan when the explosion went off,” deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

The centre is near to the Afghan Voice Agency, a media outlet which earlier reports had suggested could be the target.

-AFP

