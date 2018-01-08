AU ministers to meet over African agenda on migration

African Union (AU) foreign affairs ministers will on Tuesday meet in the Moroccan city of Rabat to elaborate the African agenda on migration.

The meeting aims to harmonise the vision for an African agenda on migration, taking into consideration inclusiveness and responsibility sharing, human rights, migration and development as well as fighting irregular migration.

On Sunday, the International Relations Department said the ministerial conference would serve as an important platform and step in developing the draft African agenda on migration for submission to AU heads of state and government.

The AU is engaged in various initiatives related to the management of migration.

A draft common African position has been endorsed at a ministerial level for submission to the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government at the end of January.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane is scheduled to attend the meeting.

South Africa has regarded the meeting as an important avenue for consolidating the Common African Position on the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

There are various challenges that African countries face when it comes to poverty, unemployment, inequality and terrorism.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, about 148 200 migrants and refugees have taken Mediterranean routes to enter Europe in the first nine months of 2017 and 2 700 people reportedly died in the process. Many others were exposed to abuse, human trafficking and enslavement.

