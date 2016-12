Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in the second Melbourne Test to take the series 2-0 on Friday.

The Australians roared to victory in the last two sessions of the final day dismissing the tourists for 163 after declaring before lunch at 624 for eight.

Mitchell Starc capped off a big-hitting 84 off 91 balls to take four wickets to help remove Pakistan and pull off a final day victory.

–AFP