Automation is favoured

AUTOMATION is poised to shake up the finance sector as roles in the sector shrink. It has already transformed manufacturing in a profound way. Finance roles are under significant

pressure, with major challenges to shrink costs and support decreasing margins, improve speed, volumes and quality of information provided.

Adding an efficient model, in this case robotic process automation (RPA), has never

been more paramount. Auditing firm Deloitte said that the use of RPA in business process outsourcing (BPO) in South Africa will increase as growing competitiveness demands that service providers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

News agency Reuters has recently revealed that as many as 400 of its news stories are written every day by robots. Meanwhile, IBM has developed an artificial intelligence engine which is beating human oncology (cancer) specialists in its diagnosis and treatment of cancer in nearly one in three cases.

Rieta de Villiers, associate director of technology enablement at Deloitte South Africa said that RPA technology was an inexpensive model that helped in the application ofspecific technologiesthat could automate routine, standardised tasks, creating higher productivity and value with less investment – that system was rapidly gaining popularity, predominantly

in the banking and finance sectors due to triggering responses and communication with other digital systems within the domain in a shorter time frame.

Alice Leedale, fixed income strategist at Schroders said that some argued that the negative effects of automation were already becoming apparent in the US, where recent decades had seen a “hollowing out” of manufacturing employment, driven by technology and

globalisation.

“At present, automation is making rapid advancements in both low-skilled as well as high-skilled service roles that have previously been set aside for whitecollar workers.”

De Villiers said that when it came to leveraging RPA, South African companies generally fell into one of two categories, those that had launched pilots and were then trying to scale the technology, and those that were at the early stages of exploring its possibilities.

The advice given to SA companies considering implementing RPA solutions, is that they must invest time and effort in understanding the value and limitations of whatever tools they decide to deploy, in order to ensure they are right for today’s needs.

-Thelma Ngoma