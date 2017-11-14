Awaiting trial prisoner escapes from police holding cells

An awaiting trial prisoner accused of farm attacks escaped from Lephalale police station holding cells on Monday night.

The police have launched a manhunt for Petrus Moyo, who is accused of killing Dr Werner Emslie and injuring his wife – who was also a doctor – during a farm attack in September.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean, who is an illegal immigrant, appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court yesterday where his bail application was postponed.

The Emslie family was attacked on their farm when four unknown men entered their home.

“Dr Werner Emslie, aged 55, was sitting outside his home when four unknown men, two armed with pistols, attacked and shot him to death and shot his wife – who survived the attack,” police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Moyo was charged with murder, house breaking, theft and illegal immigration.

Although Ngoepe didn’t reveal much detail on how Moyo escaped, unconfirmed reports suggest he overpowered the police.

Ngoepe said the accused cut the security barriers and an internal probe would uncover his escape.

-TNA Reporter