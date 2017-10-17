Axing Nzimande a declaration of war against SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) regards the removal of Dr Blade Nzimande

from the cabinet by President Jacob Zuma as a declaration of war on the party.

SACP first Secretary General Solly Mapaila was addressing the media following a series of changes to his cabinet were announced by President Zuma earlier today, which has left out Nzimande to be replaced by Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize.

Mapaila said Zuma’s entire cabinet reshuffle was merely a move to deflect from his intention to get rid of Nzimande.

“Zuma’s removal of Dr Nzimande from the Cabinet without consultation with the Alliance is nothing but a response to the popular call, led by the SACP and COSATU, for the President to resign,” said Mapaila.

He also said that Zuma calling Nzimande to inform him of the reshuffle only after the release of the media statement was ” a provocation”

During a press conference at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said he was hoping that it was a pity that Nzimande had been removed but hoped he would not resign from Parliament.

He also commented that “Alliance relations are at their lowest”.

Mapaila, however, added that other SACP members serving in Cabinet would remain in their positions and would not resign en masse.

He also criticised Zuma for “not dealing with the underperforming deadwood in his cabinet.”

The SACP and Zuma have been at loggerheads for months with the alliance partner repeatedly calling for Zuma to step down.

The communist party has also indicated that it may head to the 2019 general elections alone.

-Siphiwe Mchunu