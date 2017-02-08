B-BBEE draft threshold ‘problematic’

The notice containing draft thresholds published by the Department of Trade and Industry for public comment last month for major B-BBEE transactions is problematic in a number of respects.

And, according to Andrew Cadman, a director at PwC Legal, in order to understand the draft thresholds and their implications, one has to consider them in context of the B-BBEE Act and the B-BBEE Regulations.

The act and the regulations are already law. The draft thresholds are not.

“The draft thresholds are problematic in a number of respects, including that it is not clear in some instances as to what constitutes a B-BBEE transaction and when such transactions should be registered,” Cadman said.

He said the draft thresholds purport to give meaning to what constitutes a major B-BBEE transaction, which is required to be registered in terms of the act. The legislature clearly intended that the obligation to register an empowerment transaction, and the legal consequences which were to flow therefrom, should only apply to significant empowerment transactions.

To qualify, a transaction must satisfy two elements: it must be a “B-BBEE transaction” and it must be “major”.

“Unfortunately the act, the regulations and the draft thresholds give rise to a number of unintended consequences,” Cadman said.

He argues a new layer of regulation applicable exclusively to those involved in acquisition transactions with empowered persons and entities has been created.

The notice and the regulations are predicated on the notion that every transaction in which an empowered person or entity acquires some degree of ownership is intended to be an empowerment transaction.

The possibility that empowered persons and entities may from time to time engage or wish to engage in acquisition transactions that have no empowerment motivation appears to have escaped the DTI.

The definition of “a major B-BBEE transaction” in the B-BBEE regulations refers to transactions that must be registered in terms of the act, namely transactions above a threshold determined by the minister.

The notice in turn refers to “all major B-BBEE ownership transactions, as per code 100 of the Codes of Good Practice” which “equals or exceeds R100m, calculated by either combining the annual turnover of both entities or their assets value.”

Code 100 also does not define what constitutes a B-BBEE transaction. Rather, it prescribes the general principles for measuring the ownership element of B-BBEE.

In addition, the notice omits to prescribe for which period the turnover, and at what date the asset value, is to be determined, and how turnover and asset value is to be calculated.

The notice also does not take into account transactions in which multiple parties are involved. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to determine what constitutes a B-BBEE transaction, and whether it should be registered.

The obligation to register a qualifying transaction rests on each party to the transaction. As a result, funding banks, escrow agents and other parties connected to the transaction may be caught by this obligation.

This in inappropriate, given the difficulty in determining what constitutes a qualifying transaction. In such circumstances, the obligation to register should rest on the empowerment investor concerned. The R100m turnover or asset threshold is also low in today’s terms.

SELLO RABOTHATA

sellor@thenewage.co.za