Baby Siwaphiwe’s case postponed for further investigation

The kidnapping case against Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo’s mother and her lover has been postponed to 22nd of June for further investigation.

S’bongile Mbambo and Phumlani Mbokazi‚ accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of baby Siwaphiwe appeared briefly at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The pair are accused of misleading police into embarking on a massive search for the one-month-old baby and for staging a hijacking and kidnapping.

In March Baby Siwaphiwe’s mother reported that she had been hijacked and that the alleged hijackers sped off with her car, while her one-month-old baby was still in the back seat.

The car was later found abandoned in Montclair with the baby missing.

Following a two day search led by police and community members. The one-month-old baby girl was found in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Marianhill toll plaza, when the police saw a suspicious car.

The two accused have been out on R1000 bail. In their previous appearance the state stated that they won’t be pursuing charges of kidnapping against them.

-TNA Reporter