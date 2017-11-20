Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter invited to train Amajita

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has been invited to train Amajita as they prepare for the 2017 COSAFA U20 Youth Championships to be hosted in Kitwe, Zambia between 6 and 16 December 2017.

Baxter conducted his first training session on Sunday with the players in order to share his experience.

“We decided to invite coach Baxter to allow the players to meet the coach and for him to share some of his experience as they are the future senior players. The players were very excited to have a session with him,” Amajita coach Thabo Senong said.

However, only 21 players reported to the camp instead of the expected 26 as some the players were withdrawn from the squad due to school exams.

“We had a great response from all 21 players in the first training session and we are very grateful to all the clubs that released their players. We are going to have an intense week of training in preparation for the COSAFA U20 Youth Championships and announce our preliminary squad as soon as possible.”

