Bafana’s World Cup hopes dashed

Bafana Bafana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup were crashed when they lost 2-0 to Senegal on Friday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Senegal broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Sadio Mané played a through ball for Sakho who slotted the ball past Khune. The visitors grabbed the second goal in the 38th minute when the ball ricocheted off Thami Mkhize’s head and sailed into the net after it was initially saved by Khune.

The home side tried to pull one back before the halftime break but could not penetrate Senegal’s defence.In the second half, Bafana continued where they left off in the first half but their dominance could not change the scoreboard. Baxter then brought Andile Jali, Bradley Grobler and Siphiwe Tshabalala with a hope of getting back into the game as well as getting a goal.

The Lions of Teranga held onto their lead as the win the match 2-0 to move to the top of Group D with 11 points from five games. The win sees Senegal qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a game to spare which will be played on Tuesday against Bafana at Stade Leopold Senghor, Senegal.

-TNA Reporter