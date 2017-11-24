Bags full of cash, what cash? Asks Maine

ANC Youth League President Collen Maine has debunked claims that he received bags full of cash from former Eskom contract manager France Hlakudi, as nothing but lies.

Speaking to The New Age Online on Friday, Maine rubbished the contents of an affidavit which claims bags full of cash were delivered to his Sunninghill home which was received by one of his bodyguards, as factually incorrect.

“Firstly I don’t stay in Sunninghill. I stay in Pretoria East and I have not stayed in Sunninghill at any time,” said Maine.

According to the Youth League President, what was delivered to him was a set of confidential documents sent from Hlakudi and not cash as alleged.

Describing the documents as “confidential”, Maine said that they relate to ” what’s going on at Eskom” as well as a large chicken farm business Hlakudi reportedly operates in Limpopo.

According to Maine, he has a relationship with Hlakudi which began last year when they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“On our first encounter, we discussed a lot of things because given my position people would want to share a lot of things. Also given the fact that he is into chicken farming, I told him that I was interested in starting my own and he must tell me how to go about it,” he said.

Maine has vowed to publicly produce the documents he says were delivered to him, should he be required to.

The startling allegations against Maine and Hlakudi emerged during the disciplinary hearing of Eskom’s suspended interim group chief executive Matshela Koko.

Former bodyguard to Hlakudi, Ntokozo Dubazana in an affidavit, claims to have acted as a courier for cash deliveries to a set of alleged associates of the former Eskom executive.

The list of people who the money was allegedly delivered to included Eskom interim executive member for group capital Peter Sebola, suspended Eskom group executive for group capital, Abram Masango and Sunday Times journalist, Mzilikazi Wa Afrika.

Maine said he was currently in consultation with his legal team to determine what action he would take.

“I don’t know what has made him claim that what he went to give me was money. If he does give out money to people through, Mr. Hlakudi, I don’t know but I was not given money,” he said.

The others implicated in the affidavit alongside Maine have also denied the allegations.

Sunday Times earlier today came out in defense of Mzilikazi Wa Afrika and challenged Koko to provide evidence of the claims.

Sunday Times:

In the absence of any credible information to the contrary, Sunday Times stands by its reporter. If anyone has evidence of any payments they should come forward. Koko himself has never raised these issues with Sunday Times. — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) November 23, 2017

Sunday Times:

We are not surprised that Mzilikazi wa Afrika would become a target for a smear campaign – there have been efforts to derail his reporting on the malfeasance at Eskom since March. — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) November 23, 2017

Sunday Times:

These allegations should be seen for what they are – an effort to smear the journalist who exposed Matshela Koko for lavishing contracts on the company owned by his stepdaughter. The same journalist broke the story of Brian Molefe’s R30 million payout from Eskom. — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) November 23, 2017

Read the full affidavit here:

–Siphiwe Mchunu