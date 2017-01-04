Bail set for premier ‘imposter’

The Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court has granted R1000 bail to Thato Hengani, the man charged with fraud after he allegedly impersonated Premier Supra Mahumapelo while making telephonic contact with his victims.

Hengani, 25, made his second appearance yesterday after he failed to secure his release on December 28.

He was arrested on December 24 in Kuruman after extensive investigations by the Hawks. It is alleged Hengani pretended to be Premier Mahumapelo and he would call unsuspecting people to hand over their cash to support poor people in need of financial help.

State prosecutor Neo Sedumedi argued that Hengani should be released on R2000 bail but have his passport confiscated as he was a flight risk.

She argued that because the accused has relatives in Botswana, he could skip across the border. However, defence lawyer Pitswa Modise argued Hengani was a poor man who could only afford R500. He added that there was no need for the accused’s passport to be surrendered to the state, The court eventually settled for R1000 bail before deferring the court case to March 29 so that investigations could be finalised.

Money that Hengani is said to have fleeced from people he called currently amounts to R3 500 and the state seeks to ascertain if there were other transaction done in the premier’s name.

Bail conditions include that Hengani has to report to the nearest police station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm.

He still has his passport but is not allowed to leave the Kuruman magisterial district without the consent of the investigating officer and is barred from communicating with any of the witnesses.

Modise played down the fraud charge and indicated that his client had strong grounds to secure an acquittal.

“The fraud charge is yet to be verified. It involves R3 500 alleged to have been swindled from people.

“All other charges had no evidence to back them up hence they fell away. “We are waiting to hear what the police say in court,” he said.

Hengani hails from Kuruman.

It is alleged that he had called people from several provinces, including Gauteng, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, and claimed that he was Premier Mahumapelo and requested cash.

A number of people reported that they had been contacted by a person claiming to be the premier, leading the provincial government to open a case with the Hawks. Government officials present in the court included safety and transport management MEC Dr Mpho Motlhabane and provincial government spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

Earlier, Setswambung said that Hengani’s arrest could help demystify some of the disparaging issues raised to try to besmirch Premier Mahumapelo.

“Remember there were rumours put out that the premier had died. “It will be interesting to see how the court will unravel this subplot when it sits for trial as all the details will be laid bare,” he said.

