Bail sought in human trafficking case

SUSPECTED human trafficker Raymond Sithole, still in police custody since he was arrested by Seshego police in Polokwane last month, will make another bid for bail in April.

During his recent court appearance, his bail application failed and the case was postponed to April 12 for another bid.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the 25-year-old suspect was charged with keeping four male Zimbabwean nationals at his home in Chebeng village near Moletji against their will early this year.

The four Zimbabweans aged between 15 and 20 were allegedly smuggled into the country with false promises of good jobs and better lives in South Africa. They were allegedly found under lock and key and forced to steal and to work for the suspect without payment and assaulted if they did not heed his instructions.

Directorate for priority crime investigation provincial head Thobeka Jozi said: “We warn those engaged in human trafficking to know that Limpopo will not be used as gateway to exploit the innocent and vulnerable.”

According to the South African Council of Churches (SACC), incidents of human trafficking and prostitution were on the rise in the province. The SACC appealed to churches and members of the public to alert police on any suspicious activity involving human trafficking.

“It is an God-given and inalienable right of everyone to live in such a way that his or her dignity is upheld,” the SACC said in a memorandum delivered at the Polokwane police station.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has earlier indicated that refugees were vulnerable in the province and the country at large and urged local residents to respect their rights.

MONTSHO MATLALA