Bank defends its independence

Counsel representing the Reserve Bank yesterday tore into the public protector’s recommendation that the Bank’s mandate be changed. Judge John Murphy reserved judgment in the Gauteng North High Court after an hour in which the Bank fiercely defended its independence.

The matter went to court after public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had “told” Parliament to change the mandate of the Bank – from one of protecting the value of the rand (fighting inflation) to one in which economic growth and job creation would be the major considerations. The Reserve Bank asked the court to reverse the public protector’s instruction, saying she was operating “way beyond her powers”.

Mkhwebane’s statement on June 19 upset the markets and battered the rand. Mkhwebane later said she would not oppose the Reserve Bank’s application and she was not represented at the hearing. However, senior counsel for the Bank, David Unterhalter, told the court yesterday that while the Bank acknowledged that Mkhwebane had conceded on the issue, the potential consequences of the recommendation meant a court order was needed to reverse it. “It will be an affirmation that the bank’s constitutional mandate remains intact,” Unterhalter said.

The court expects to issue a ruling in two weeks. In Cape Town, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told a parliamentary committee that the Bank was mandated by the Constitution to protect the value of the currency. “The Bank’s mandate is to focus on inflation and protect the value of the currency in the interest of achieving balanced economic growth,” Kganyago said.

“Suffice to say, we felt duty-bound by the Constitution that when we felt that we were under attack, that we’ve got to stand up and defend this important institution of our democracy,” he told Parliament’s standing committee on finance. He said uncertainty weighing on investor sentiment, the current political turmoil and regulatory uncertainty were all harming investor sentiment. Touching on another hot potato, the nationalisation of the Bank, Kganyago said such a move would not affect the Bank’s mandate, as it would continue to derive its authority from the Constitution.

– With Reuters bernards@thenewage.co.za