Banks should be reprimanded for gangster tactics: PAC

The Pan African Congress (PAC) has labelled banks implicated in collusion and price fixing “gangsters” who should be penalised.

This comes after the Competition Commission revealed that it has evidence of collusion and price fixing among major banks including Absa, Barclays Capital, Standard Bank, Standard and Investec.

The commission has referred the matter to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said ” By the very nature of ownership, this was obviously going to take place because they have monopolised many strategic economic sector while the government is doing absolutely nothing about our dire situation.”

” We would like to thank the CC and hoping that the Tribunal will take appropriate action to reprimand these gangsters, white collar criminals,”said Mokgatlhe.

On Wednesday the commission said it had been investigating price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand.

It said that from at least 2007 the respondents had a general agreement to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for the spot trades in relation to currency trading involving dollar/rand currency pairing.

Mokgatlhe on Thursday issued a call for ” politicians to depoliticise this matter and give the Tribunal an opportunity to deal with this gangsters in a fair but aggressive fashion.”

The commission is seeking an order from the tribunal declaring that the respondents have contravened the Competition Act.

Furthermore, the commission is seeking an order declaring that all banks involved must be liable for the payment of an administrative penalty equal to 10% of their annual turnover.

TNA Reporter