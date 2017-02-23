Barclay to captain Scotland against Wales

John Barclay will replace the injured Greig Laidlaw as Scotland captain for Saturday’s Six Nations international against Wales at Murrayfield, it was announced Thursday.

Laidlaw was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury that saw the scrum-half go off during the first half of Scotland’s eventual 22-16 loss to France in Paris earlier this month.

Back-row forward Barclay took over the captaincy at the Stade de France and the flanker also had to leave the field, with a shoulder and head injury, although he has since been passed fit.

The 30-year-old Barclay, who plays his club rugby in Wales for the Llanelli-based Scarlets, has been the official Scotland captain once before when standing in for the injured Mike Blair against New Zealand in 2010.

“John has played a vital role in our leadership group and has led by example throughout this and previous campaigns,” said Scotland coach Vern Cotter on Thursday.

“It was disappointing to lose Greig (Laidlaw) however we continue to develop a system of shared leadership in this squad, which has supported this transition.

“It’ll be a proud moment for John and one which he thoroughly deserves.”

Cotter has made five changes to his side, with three enforced through injury.

Laidlaw’s place will be taken by Ali Price, who came off the bench in Paris, with the Glasgow scrum-half set to make his first Test start this weekend.

The absence of Laidlaw, also Scotland’s first-choice goal-kicker, was described as a “massive loss” by Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb on Wednesday.

Finn Russell is now set to takeover the kicking duties, having somehow missed a conversion from in front of the posts when Laidlaw was off the field in Paris, although the Scotland fly-half did kick two penalties.

Elsewhere in the backs, wing Tim Visser replaces Sean Maitland (rib injury), while back-row forward Ryan Wilson, recovered from the elbow infection that saw him miss the France game, comes in for the injured Josh Strauss (kidney).

Cotter has made two tactical changes in the pack, with back-row John Hardie and prop Gordon Reid respectively in for Hamish Watson and Allan Dell, who both drop down to the bench after starting Scotland’s opening two matches of the Championship.

The Gray brothers, Jonny and Richie, continue as Scotland’s second-row pair.

“We’ve now had two weeks to recover, reflect and prepare a new game plan for Wales,” said Cotter.

The New Zealander added: “We know the Welsh will throw everything at us but we will keep our attacking mind-set and look to convert pressure to points as often as possible.

“It’s a huge weekend in the championship and we’re still right in the mix.”

Both Wales, who named their team on Wednesday, and Scotland do indeed remain in title contention after one win from two matches so far this Six Nations.

The Welsh beat Italy 33-7 in Rome before losing 21-16 to England in Cardiff, while the Scots launched their campaign with a 27-22 win at home to Ireland.

Wales, however, will head to Edinburgh seeking a 10th consecutive win over Scotland.

They have not lost to Scotland since a 21-9 defeat in 2007, a run also featuring four successive victories at Murrayfield.

Scotland team to play Wales at Murrayfield in a Six Nations international on Saturday (1425 GMT kick-off):

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tim Visser; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Ryan Wilson, John Hardie, John Barclay (capt); Jonny Gray, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid

Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, Hamish Watson, Henry Pyrgos, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett

