Baroka deny Sundowns top spot

Mamelodi Sundowns were denied the opportunity to return to the top of the Absa Premiership table following their 2-2 draw with Baroka FC at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Khama Billiat tapped in the ball after he received the ball from Thapelo Morena. Sundowns continued to dominate as they forced Baroka to sit back. The home side’s dominance paid off on the stroke of the half time when Oscarine Masuluke missed a back pass from his defender, as he sees the ball goes straight to his own net.

The visitors reduced the deficit when defender Mahashe scored a powerful header. The same half continued with the home side controlling possession but they suffered a major blow when their midfielder Tiyani Mabunda picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Bangaly Soumahoro.

The visitors eventually gained their confidence and put pressure on the home side. The hosts opted for another change in the 70th minute as Yannick Zakri made way for Anthony Laffor. Baroka were given a penalty in the stoppage time after the ball hit Morena’s hand. Richard Matloga stepping up to fire home from the penalty spot.

While on the side Bidvest Wits suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Free State Stars. Despite the defeat to Stars, Wits remain on top of the table with 57 points, two points ahead of Sundowns.