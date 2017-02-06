Baroka hoping to steady ship under Sakala

AFTER spending the first half of the season languishing at the bottom of the PSL table, Baroka FC hope for a positive start under the helm of new coach Jacob Sakala. The National First Division (NFD) reigning champions have found life in the PSL tougher than they imagined under former coach Kgoloko Thobejane. They are at the foot of the table with just 12 points from 15 matches.

The club brought in Sakala last month with hope that his experience will help fend off the unenviable situation. Former Mpumalanga Black Aces coach Sakala kicks off his mission to save Bakgaga from a swift return to the NFD with a trip to Nelson Mandela Bay to face Chippa United tonight at 7.30pm.

Defender Mzwanele Mahashe is confident the arrival will produce immediate results as he believes the team understands the philosophy of the coach despite spending just a month with him. Mahashe said the fact that Sakala has been in the game for a long time and helped Aces when they were in a similar situation will come in handy. “He is a very tough man with a lot of experience, he has been around the game for a long time,” Mahashe said.

“He has been encouraging us to work hard because our league position is bad. We are all going to push ourselves to make sure that the club moves away from the relegation zone. We have been working hard as a unit. “We will be a different side to what people saw from last year.”

The 29-year-old former Bidvest Wits player said all their remaining league matches will be approached with a cup game mentality. “All the 15 remaining league matches we are going to treat them like cup games,” Mahashe said. “I believe that is the mentality that is going to help us survive. In a cup game when you lose you’re out of the competition. “With that kind of mind-set I am confident we will come good and it won’t be long before we start winning games and collect those vital points.”

-Sithembiso dindi