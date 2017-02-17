Barred from Phalane’s house

Controversial forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan has been barred from going near acting police commissioner Lt-Gen’s house in Sable Hills Estate, Pretoria.

Besides the ban, O’Sullivan was yesterday granted R10000 bail after his brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of impersonating Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officials during the corruption investigations into Phahlane.

The in and out of court private investigator was also warned not to contact witnesses and not to leave the country without informing the investigating officer, Brig PD Ncube said.

He was also ordered not to disclose the names of witnesses to any third party or commit any offences while on bail.

The case was postponed for further investigation and O’Sullivan will appear in the same court against his co-accused, Sarah Jane Trent, on May 19.

Yesterday, police released the nature of the cases – some of which were opened by members of public – the controversial investigator is facing and due in various courts for trial.

PETER RAMOTHWALA | peterr@thenewage.co.za