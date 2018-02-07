Barricades on roads to Pretoria

Hammanskraal Taxi Organisation (Hato) drivers yesterday blockaded all roads leading to Pretoria with burning tyres.

The taxi drivers said they had been requesting a meeting with Hato’s leadership regarding a taxi route agreed upon but which did not meet their needs ot that of commuters.

The agreement was that Hammanskraal taxis would take commuters to a transport interchange station where passengers would then take A Re Yeng buses to ferry them to town.

One of the drivers said this had affected their salaries badly.

“We are now unable to feed our families due to the salary drop that came with these changes,” the driver said.

The taxi fare from Hammanskraal to Bosman was R24 but has now been spilt, with R17 for a taxi and R8 for the bus.

The changes not only affect taxi drivers but commuters and hawkers as well.

A 50-year-old woman said she the change was not working for her and other commuters.

“I have thus far had one warning due to being late for work, not because I leave my home late but because of the longer process that has came with this travel change,” Selinah Ndlovhu* said.

Ndlovhu* said she would be happy if and when “things went back to normal”.

City of Tshwane MMC for transport Sheila Senkubuge said a group of commuters marched to Tshwane House on Monday and handed a list of demands to the leadership of the city.

Senkubuge said their demands related to public transport services between Hammanskraal and the CBD. The city has agreed to respond to the memorandum within a week.

“We are here to engage the relevant parties and get to the bottom of what could have triggered this,” Senkubuge said. “We were of the view that following Monday’s protest action, a channel had been opened for us to engage with the various taxi associations in order to find lasting solutions.”

The city previously entered into an agreement with taxi associations operating along the Hammanskraal, Rainbow Junction public transport facility and the CBD.

“Following the introduction of the A re Yeng Bus Transit System between Rainbow Junction and the Tshwane CBD, minibus taxi operators were compensated for loss of revenue.

“The agreement is that they ferry passengers from Hammanskraal and drop them off at Rainbow Junction wherein they will board the A re Yeng Bus Transit system to various parts of the CBD.”

Senkubuge said it had since been brought to their attention that some taxi operators were not adhering to this agreement.

“We have been engaging with the operators to ensure that they meet their end of the agreement. The city is confident that a lasting, mutually beneficial solution will be found in the best interest of providing an efficient, reliable, affordable and safe public transport service to all residents,” she said.

CHARLOTE HLANGWANE

charloteh@thenewage.co.za