Bathabile Dlamini has held the country to ransom: EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed its disapproval over Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s refusal to give the South African Post Office an opportunity to distribute social grants.

This comes after SASSA and the Post Office have failed to reach an agreement for SAPO to take over the distribution of social grant payments. Dlamini explained that the post office currently lacks a capacity to administer the payments of the social grants.

“The despicable behaviour by the Minister and acting CEO of South Africa Social Services Agency (SASSA) Pearl Bhengu to frustrate the process is opportunistic and attempts to bring back corrupt Cash Payment Services (CPS) in a back door,” said the EFF in a statement.

The Minister was on Wednesday grilled by MP’s in parliament while answering questions regarding the SASSA saga.

Dlamini accused political parties of conniving against her. She lashed on MP’s for going to parliament and behave as if you are “angels and innocent”.

However, the EFF says that the SASSA saga is motivated by corrupt politicians who are benefiting from the continuation of the current contract.

“Politicians are in one way or another embroiled in this web of monies paid to different companies and they know that if taken from corrupt private service providers, social grants will not continue to privately benefit them,” said EFF.

The party has called on the department to afford the post office an opportunity to distribute social grants in its totality.

-TNA Reporter