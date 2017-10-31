Bathabile Dlamini in parliament to explain Post Office negotiations

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) minister Bathabile Dlamini together with Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele are on Tuesday expected to appear in Parliament to explain the Post Office negotiations.

Dlamini has in the past weeks missed the SCOPA seating’s which she was expected to give clarity on the grants issues.

On Monday, Dlamini announced that the agency will put out to tender three of the four services required for grant payments because the Post Bank can’t provide them.

“Sassa will initiate another procurement process starting on November 3 in order to secure the three services which Sapo is not capable of providing.

This procurement process will be concluded on the last week of February 2018 and an award will be announced. “As part of business continuity, Sassa also facilitated the extension of its current payment card lifespan,” Dlamini said.

The minister also moved to allay fears that Sassa cards would expire at the end of the year.

“These cards were supposed to expire in December 2017 and beneficiaries are being informed of these developments through a nationwide communication campaign using multiple communication platforms which include face to face meetings. “I wish to stress that no card will expire come December 31,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee Chairperson Themba Godi said should the minister fails to come up with a plan on how to pay grants next, the committee will be forced to push a motion of no confidence against her.

