‘Bathabile Dlamini ran Sassa like her own shop’

Former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza has in a damning testimony accused Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini of being a problematic boss who ran the social agency like it’s her “shop”.

Magwaza on Friday was testifying at the inquiry headed by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe to determine whether Dlamini should be personally held liable for costs following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Cash Paymaster Services’s contract with Sassa should end on April 1, last year.

“The minister never adhered to any protocols,” he told the inquiry.

Magwaza also told the inquiry about an incident where Dlamini arrived at an exco meeting he was chairing without any prior announcement.

The meeting was about the different work streams put in place to find a solution to the social grant impasse.

“I accepted this and carried on with the meeting. I even awarded her a chance to say a few words and she only offered to do so after Mvulane had made a presentation.”

However according to the former CEO Dlamini then told him to stop meddling in the affairs of the work streams and focus on his job.

Magwaza adds that Dlamini said that she appointed the work streams and she would run them before barging out of the meeting.

A subsequent meeting where workstream leaders were to discuss a presentation to the Inter-Ministerial Committee appointed by President Jacob Zuma held at Dlamini’s house.

Magwaza on Friday accused Dlamini of bringing in “any person at any time” during the crucial meeting.

Yesterday morning, Freedom Under Law advocate Seena Yacoob cross-examined Dlamini.

Yacoob referred to a statement that Dlamini made to the ConCourt about the work streams.

“Once the work streams started, it became clear that Sassa would not be able to meet the April 1, 2017, deadline.”

Yacoob read the statement. Dlamini said she first found out in October 2016 that Sassa would not be able to meet the deadline.

“In October, they requested a meeting with the executives and during the presentation, they said that they would not meet the deadline,” she said.

