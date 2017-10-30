Bathabile Dlamini to face the music in Parly

IT WILL be buzzing in Parliament this week with President Jacob Zuma due for a rocky ride when he answers questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

This will be his last appearance of the year in Parliament, and there’s a hot afternoon awaiting President Zuma if the EFF’s past record of trying to disrupt and sabotage his appearances in the National Assembly is taken as an indicator.

The DA and other opposition parties will also not be far behind the EFF in upstaging the president and scoring political points. But President Zuma is not the only member of the executive who can prepare himself for a grilling from opposition members of Parliament this week.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is headed for a roasting as well. They are also not the only hot news item in Parliament. This week the inquiry into state capture will also resume, and a group of ANC’s MPs tried to pull the plug on it at a caucus meeting almost a fortnight ago.

Dlamini’s failure to appear in the National Assembly or before one of Parliament’s oversight committees to answer questions about the payment of social grants have ratcheted up the anger against her among MPs not sitting on the ANC side of the house.

She is scheduled to face an oversight committee tomorrow as well as take questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday. On the same day in the National Council of Provinces Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to account for her absenteeism from scheduled appearances before Parliament.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi has threatened that she will be summoned to face a no-confidence vote in Parliament if she again snubs Scopa tomorrow.

Scopa and the Social Development Portfolio Committee have summoned her and Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele, as the political leadership of the South African Social Security Agency and the South African Post Office, to come to Parliament and explain to them that there is consensus in meeting the deadline of April 1, 2018 for Cash Paymaster Services to discontinue managing the payment of social security grants.

On Wednesday afternoon Dlamini is scheduled to face MPs in the National Assembly to answer questions focusing on the same issues. MPs have become jittery about whether Sassa will be able to meet next April’s deadline or whether Cash Paymaster Services will somehow continue paying out social grants.

In this week in which Parliament will be buzzing, the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee will resume its inquiry into state capture at Eskom. Hearings are scheduled to be held tomorrow, Wednesday and Friday.

On Thursday, the National Treasury will update the Multi-Party Women’s Caucus on no VAT exemption on sanitary products and the budgeting measures put in place to ensure implementation of the provision of free sanitary products.

The Treasury will also explain what is being spent on gender-based violence and how budgetary processes can be improved upon in this regard to make a gender analysis possible.

The portfolio committee on Trade and Industry will end the parliamentary week on Friday with deliberations on the Copyright Amendment Bill.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN