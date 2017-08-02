Batting form a major concern facing Proteas

The form of the Proteas’ top order batsmen remains a concern heading into the fourth and final Test against England at Old Trafford on Friday. Being 2-1 down, the chances of the Proteas winning the fourth Test to level the series will be a huge task if the recent contribution from the top order is anything to go by.

With the exception of opener Dean Elgar, none of the batsmen have scored a century in the Test series. Elgar and Quinton de Kock are the only Proteas batsmen averaging above 40 this year and in the wicketkeeper’s case, most of his runs have come while batting at No7. But in this series he’s been shifted to No4. Even captain Faf du Plessis and veteran Hashim Amla have been struggling, while opener Heino Kuhn only averages 13.

Du Plessis said Elgar’s second innings has shown his teammates the way forward and he’s expecting them to follow suit in Manchester. Elgar batted for five-and-a-half hours and faced 228 balls for his 136 but it was not enough to save the Test for South Africa as they lost by 239 runs. “Dean took that 100 monkey off our shoulders,” Du Plessis said.

“Hopefully the batsmen can respond well because Dean showed us how you need to bat in Test match cricket here in England. “It’s never easy, it’s about applying yourself, absorbing a lot of pressure, even at times when it’s really uncomfortable, like Dean showed us. “If you get runs that will put the other team under pressure, he did that today.

“We will try to make sure that we can do exactly what he did in the last Test.” Clearly, the Proteas will need a better performance with bat and ball if they are to level the series.

