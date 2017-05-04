Stuart Baxter appointed Bafana Bafana coach

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have appointed SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter as the new coach of Bafana Bafana.

Baxter will continue leading SuperSport united until the end of the season. Matsatsatsa and SAFA had an agreement that the Englishman will get time off after the final league match on 27 May to prepare Bafana Bafana for the upcoming AFCON qualifying match against Nigeria.

Baxter will be the looking to help the Pretoria side to retain the Nedbank Cup title as they are in the semi finals.

SAFA took four months to look for former coach Shakes Mashaba’s replacement. Mashaba was fired by SAFA after he was found guilty for gross misconduct, insubordination and bringing the Safa into disrepute.

