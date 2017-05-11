Baxter caught in a Catch-22

Stuart Baxter is caught in a tricky position with Safa and his employer SuperSport United over the release of Teboho Mokoena to the Amajita squad.

This resulted in a likely standoff between club versus country over the release of U-20 players for the Fifa World Cup in South Korea later this month. SuperSport and Bidvest Wits are not prepared to release some of their players for the junior World Cup as they feel they need them at this crucial stage of the season. Matsatsantsa a Pitori refused to let go of promising Mokoena, while Wits didn’t send Phakamani Mahlambi and Reeve Frosler to the team which left last night.

Baxter, who will join Safa as Bafana head coach at the end of the season, said he did not decide on releasing players at the club while saying clubs and the PSL need to work together with Safa. “You have to understand the club’s point of view and I’m sure the club will want to help where they can,” Baxter said.

“I think there is an obvious conflict of interest, but I believe that any club should try and help the national team.” Amajita start their campaign on May 21 against Japan and their last group match is on the 27th against Uruguay on the same day the PSL teams are expected to play their last league matches. With his side participating on three fronts in the Nedbank Cup, league and CAF Confederation Cup, Baxter feels this may be the reason the club was not willing to release the player.

“The situation we have at the moment is that we have 17 fit players. I’m sure we would love to allow our players to go and get experience in the World Cup. “But you get this tug of war because on the one hand, you want to help and on the other hand you don’t want to sacrifice a long, hard season. “I think you have to look at the rules and try to come to a sensible conscience because one of the things that it is important for South African football is we need to cooperate. “

If we can get everybody pulling in the same direction there is a potential that things may go well in this country. “I do believe that this is one of the issues that we need to solve.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za