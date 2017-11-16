Baxter in denial over losses

WHO is a leader who never accounts for anything? The description will be used to describe Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter who is not prepared to shoulder any responsibility for the country failing to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Even after Bafana went 2-1 down to Senegal, where Percy Tau once against proved to be the country’s brightest spark, Baxter, in an exhausted voice, remained defiant.

He hinted that among the reasons SA could not qualify for Russia next was because he came when the qualifying campaign was well under way. This is despite the fact that Bafana had not lost any of their Group D matches. When the Briton was hired by Safa, Bafana had played two matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso and were on top of the group with four points.

Fifa did an about turn and stripped Bafana of three points won against Senegal as referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of match manipulation, and from then on, everything went haywire with Baxter.

Bafana lost back to back matches against Cape Verde, won against Burkina Faso and then lost back to back matches to Senegal, with the country finishing bottom of the group with only four points.

“Its been a difficult campaign. When I came in, it was a bit at the last minute and the campaign was under way. It takes time to get your ideas across to players. We also had the confusion regarding the Senegal game and that did not help in terms of the mental part of the game. It has been a question of not taking our chances to turn over goals at vital times,” Baxter said.

“We need to understand what wins and loses us games. We have been trying to get that across to the players. We are also not consistent. We have a long way to go before we can truly challenge for top slots on the continent and in the world. I don’t think there have been a lot of positives,”

Bafana coach said. Bafana are not going to the World Cup, but Baxter doesn’t sound like a man who is about to resign and let a new coach take over. Though that may not help any way, as the main problem in this case is the leadership at Safa, keeping a coach who could not even win or draw 50% of his matches in the qualifying campaign, going as far as losing to Cape Verde, will not be sound thinking.

What makes it even worse is that Baxter said he does not feel like Bafana have shown any improvement since the last time he was in charge for his first stint back in 2005.

-MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za