Behave on beaches, cops say

The police and other law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal plan to intensify their efforts as more visitors are expected to descend on the province for the New Year weekend.

While a large number of holidaymakers started arriving last week, the province attracts more than a million more visitors who want to celebrate the New Year along the coast.

The drawcard is the numerous events planned along the province’s 580km, some of the biggest, including the Fact Durban Rocks at the Moses Mabida Stadium and Last Dance Music Festival in Richards Bay.

Over the two past weekends the Durban metro police arrested more than 54 drivers for drunk driving but spokesperson Sibonelo Mchunu warned drivers that they would be intensifying their efforts this weekend.

“If you plan on drinking then its best you stay at home because while others will be hosting ‘the mother of all parties’, we will be having our own ‘mother of all roadblocks’ at every corner,” he warned.

Siphelele Ngobese of KwaDukuza municipality said they would be implementing extensive coastline operations, extending from Port Zimbali, through Ballito and Zinkwazi Beach.

These operations consist of roadblocks, vehicle checking points, beach patrols, road safety operations, policing and attending to public complaints.

While the region is a favourite among holidaymakers, there is rarely trouble on beaches except Blythedale, where residents often complain about rowdy revellers who litter, park in people’s driveways and play loud music as they party the night away.

“With specific regards to Blythedale beach, a detailed operational plan has been developed in consultation with the residents association. We have increased the number of traffic officers, tourists monitors, points persons and security deployed in order to implement our plan successfully,” he said.

Ngobese said Blythedale attracted a number of people from outside of KwaDukuza but from within the greater Ilembe area, which included Maphumulo, as there was a lack of swimming beaches within the district.

“We have identified specific parking areas for light motor vehicle and public transport. This will aid in reducing traffic congestion within Blythedale.”

In Richards Bay, uMhlathuze mayor Mdu Mhlongo said those attending the Last Dance Music Festival must be on their best behaviour because the city will be conducting a series of roadblock joint operations with all security clusters including SAPS, road traffic inspectorate and the Hawks.

“As much as we want people to enjoy our city, we will not tolerate lawlessness, be it on our roads or otherwise,” Mhlongo said.

