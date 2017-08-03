Beloved bishop shot and killed in Mthatha

Mthatha police are in search of killers who allegedly shot a Methodist bishop.

Bishop Thembinkosi Fandaleki, of the Methodist Church South Africa MCSA’s Clarkebury district, died from gunshot wounds in Mthatha on Monday.

SAPS’ spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela they were not sure what happened because the investigation is underway.

“We are not sure what happened but we found the bishop with bullet wounds on his upper body and his car was found crashed into the wall of a building. The bishop was still in his car,” said Fatyela.

“We suspect that the Bishop might have already been dead when the car crashed with huge impact into the wall.”

It is reported that the 54-year-old Fandaleki’s murder comes just four years after another popular priest, the Reverend Sibongile “Doctor” Poncana was shot 13 times July 2013.

The Methodist Church of South Africa Mount Frere district has expressed their shock.

“Death news of Bishop Thembinkosi Fandaleki is so shocking to his family and Methodist Church of Southern Africa at large, more especially to his family and Clarkebury District.

“More prayers are highly needed at this time of this pain that can not be easy to be forgiven,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

