Ben Martins to take legal action against Suzanne Daniels

Public Enterprise Deputy Minister Dikobe Ben Martins has announced that he will be taking legal action against the suspended head of legal services at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels.

This comes after Martins on Thursday accused Daniels of being a ‘liar’ and providing false testimony to the portfolio committee inquiry on Eskom.

Martins has denied claims made by Daniels that she was lured to a meeting where the Deputy Minister alongside Ajay Gupta, Duduzanne Zuma and Salim Essa wanted to discuss former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s legal wranglings regarding his contested pension payout.

“She says that she was asked by Ajay Gupta how far the Brian Molefe is… She is the suspended secretary and head of legal services and I find it hard to believe that she cannot remember anything of that meeting,” said Martins during a press briefing in Cape Town.

Martins said he would check his diary to confirm his whereabouts on the day Daniels claims the meeting took place.

Meanwhile, Martins has admitted to having met members of the Gupta family on at least two occasions.

“I met the Gupta brothers after my appointment as the deputy minister of public enterprises and that’s when they had organized an Indian fair at their home in Saxonwold. The second time is when I was the minister of transport at a TNA breakfast where I met the middle brother,” he said.

Martins also revealed that he had met Tony Gupta at his home in Pretoria when he arrived in the company of former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.

During her testimony to the portfolio committee inquiry on Wednesday, Daniels said that following the alleged meeting she believed that she was being followed and that her life was in danger.

She also testified that her suspension came after she compiled an internal report on the role of senior executives in a deal between Eskom and Trillian Capital.

