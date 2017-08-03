Beware fake appointment letters, says Correctional Services

The Department of Correctional Services has on Thursday warned citizens regarding fake appointment letters issued to people seeking to be employed by the department.

The department said it was a concerned by the propagation of a fake appointment letters for learnership.

“These ‘faceless-fraudsters’ have been robbing unsuspecting job seekers by informing them that their learnership application was successful and are thus invited to an interview. Applicants are then instructed to pay an administration fee of R150 so that arrangements for the official interview can be finalized,” department said in a statement.

It further urged the public to be vigilant and to report such cases and other illegal activities.

In 2016 Road Traffic Management Corporation also warned job seekers, regarding a fake traffic officer learnerships.

The “so called” learnership was reportedly doing the rounds on social networks such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

In the meantime, Correctional Services urged the public to never deposit money with any of the retail shops as instructed by the fake appointment letter.

The department will follow right channels to inform successful applicants about the date and time for interviews.

-TNA Reporter