Beware of ATM scams

FRAUD and scams have increased this festive season, prompting organisations to issue warnings and tips on what people should do to be safe. Criminal syndicates and fraudsters tend to take advantage of the fact that consumers receive bonuses, spend more money, are generally more relaxed and tend to be less vigilant at this time of the year. Midrand resident Lunga Sibeko fell victim at an ATM at a local shopping centre and his account was cleaned outwithin a few minutes of using an ATM.

“I did not suspect any foul play since no one was using the ATM. I punched my pin, I heard the sound that it makes when about to release cash and I waited patiently,” he said. “I immediately called the bank’s division centre where I left my details. I was shocked to learn that my account balance was just R28, which is ridiculous as I had been paid my salary and bonus.”

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) says lost and stolen card fraud as well as phishing scams are on the increase and urged consumers to be on high alert. “Sabric urges bank clients to take note of the latest crime trends so that they do not become victims,” Sabric spokesperson Louise Tordiffe said. “The advent of digital technology has seen an increase in electronic banking crimes.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini also warned citizens to be vigilant. “I would like to advise people to protect their pins and remain alert at all times. If you notice a suspicious individual, don’t withdraw cash,” Dlamini said.

Meanwhile, the SARS issued a warning to taxpayers and corporate organisations to be on the lookout for scams and fraudulent activities during the festive period. The SARS said it had noted several scams, including the issuing of fake third party appointment (AA88) notices to companies, the unauthorised use of its logo as well as individuals posing as SARS staff.

In most cases, these scams require the individual and corporate taxpayer to make a payment and may also request personal details including banking details. “A scam targeting companies, some listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has been detected,” SARS spokesperson Janine Mqulwana said.

Taxpayers should note that SARS will never request that payments are made into third party accounts. SARS said it had noted individuals posing as the SARS staff were using logos, branded apparel and bogus offices to defraud members of the public. The scam involves notifying people they have been successfully employed by SARS and were now required to buy SARS-branded uniforms and identity cards.

Bank tips

• Never let your card out of your sight when making payments

• Only punch in your PIN once prompted by the ATM

• Never force your card into the slot, as it might have been tampered with

• Do not ask anyone to assist you at the ATM

• Do not use your date of birth as a PIN

-Ntombi Nkosi