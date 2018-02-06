Beware of dangers posed by rivers, dams

POLICE have urged people including worshippers to beware of the dangers posed by dams and rivers while performing religious rituals or swimming for pleasure. This after a 27-year-old church member drowned at Blood River village outside Seshego during a baptismal ritual on Sunday.

“The man identified as Matome Matema reportedly drowned while baptising fellow church members in the local river at 10am. “Police were notified and reacted swiftly to activate members of the search and rescue unit. “They managed to retrieve the body from the water,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

According to sources members of the church were visibly upset by the incident and some wept uncontrollably when the lifeless body of their fellow congregant in prayers was retrieved from the water. Police have opened an inquest into the incident and were investigating the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

“Once more we urge members of the community to be careful when using dams and rivers for any reason including baptismal rites. “Those who go into the rivers or dams should do so under close monitoring and supervision by experts to prevent any drowning,” Ngoepe said.

The department of water affairs and sanitation has also added its voice to water safety usage. The department’s regional head. Lesiba Tloubatla, said: “People should not enter into the water if they are unable to swim and parents should not leave their children playing in dams or rivers unattended.

“People should always be careful especially where it is indicated that fishing and swimming is not allowed. “Let us all play our role in making sure that our loved ones do not become part of the drowning statistics and that we are safe at all times.”

montshom@thenewage.co.za

-MONTSHO MATLALA