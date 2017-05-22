Beyonce celebrates twins with party

Singer Beyonce Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter push party.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Her mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared fun photos and videos from the Saturday event showing guests like tennis star Serena Williams and Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams wearing brightly patterned outfits in an orange room with caterers working behind them.

‘Happy Carter push party,’ Lawson gets the guests to yell out, referring to Beyonce’s married name of Carter.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Beyonce was seen walking around the party with a bare belly and her stomach covered in henna tattoos.

This article first appeared on Times of India