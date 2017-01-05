Beyoncé nominated four times at Art Directors Guild awards

Pop superstar Beyoncé has been named four times during the February’s Art Directors Guild award nominations as a result of her 2016 video album “Lemonade.”

Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade,” which comprised a one-hour film and a 12 track recording, has been nominated once for Excellence in Production Design for an Award or Special Event, and three times for individual song treatments in the ADG’s Short Format category — “6 inch,” “Denial,” and “Hold Up.”

Appearing alongside it as nominees in the Awards or Special Event are televised musical productions “Grease Live!” and “Hairspray Live!” as well the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards and the 88th Academy Awards show.

Adidas commercial “Basketball Needs Creators” and iPhone 7 spot “Balloons” are the two other reels whose production designers were nominated in Short Format.

At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards show, which is to take place on February 12, 2017 — a day after the ADG’s 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards — Beyoncé leads nominations with a total of 9.

Those are for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Rock Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Rap / Sung Performance, Best Music Video, Best Music Film, composers’ award Song of the Year, performers’ award Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

-Relaxnews