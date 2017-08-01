Bid to make parks safe

The city of Johannesburg’s community development department and Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo have embarked on a new initiative to reclaim public parks through sport and physical activity.

City Parks general manager Ayanda Roji said the entity would soon design and redevelop the End Street North Park in the Johannesburg inner city and use it as a pilot project.

“We have already started with work on that park and we hope to be starting our case study in the next few months,” Roji said.

She said safe sport and physical activity had an important role to play in building resilience and empowering young people.

“Together with our stakeholders we are designing innovative physical activities to promote active citizens and strengthen social cohesion in parks.”

Roji said the aim of the initiative is to bring back the old culture of families, friends, relatives and partners taking a leisurely stroll in the park on Sunday afternoons.

“It used to be refreshing and rejuvenating. Fathers and grandfathers walking their dogs in the park. Stokvel groups holding their monthly meetings in the park. Even social parties and picnics being held in the park. It was humanly.”

During the launch at Wits University last month, speakers welcomed the city’s initiative but expressed concern about crime, violence, filth and vagrancy in some of Johannesburg’s parks.

One speaker said she lived opposite a park in the northern suburbs.

“I’m afraid I cannot walk alone in the park unless my son is around to escort me. It’s not safe any more, especially for us women,” she said. Speaking on behalf of the community development department, councillor Meshack van Wyk said the initiative would see the utilisation of public spaces as an entry point to building cities that provided a safe and integrated environment for movement.

He said the 2015 incident at Rhodes Park in Kensington, where two men drowned and their partners raped by 10 men, was a tragedy that should never happen again. “Parks should be places of relaxation, safety, enjoyment and entertainment. They should not be places of crime and violence,” Van Wyk said.

“When I grew up in Eldorado Park in the early 1970s, we played games like diketo, umrabaraba, skop die bal and black mampatile in the park.

“We played with girls and they played with us. There were no games for boys or girls. We had games for everybody. Even adults played Morabaraba and chess.” Van Wyk said, however, that the initiative could face challenges as some of the city’s parks had been taken over by homeless people.

