Bid to protect EMS staff

A WHOLE-SOCIETY approach was paramount to create a safe environment that would enable people to access the vital healthcare they needed. This was one of the fundamental outcomes from a joint ministerial and intergovernmental decision taken by the provincial departments of health and community safety along with the health, safety and security directorate of the city of Cape Town, to address the continued spate of attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.

The MECs for health Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Dan Plato of community safety and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, outlined key interventions at the session aimed at improving safety for EMS staff. Other critical interventions to improve safety included situational awareness training where the department was piloting antihijacking training for all EMS staff, the department of health engaging with the city of Cape Town to place resources in the Transport Management Centre to monitor the Red Zones and alert the ambulance when entering a Red Zone.

The decisive course of action comes amid the tragic incident last week of an eight-year-old boy, Faigon Wildschut, who died on Wednesday in an ambulance that was transporting him to hospital. The ambulance was stoned, forced off the road and ambushed by robbers near Borcherds Quarry. This attack on the EMS staff reverberated throughout the province and elicited widespread condemnation. Mbombo said: “As a responsive government we had to revisit the drawing board to determine what more could be done to improve the current interventions.

“The provincial cabinet took a resolution to dedicate resources from the department of community safety to aid with the challenge. She reiterated that the SANDF were not intended to replace the role of the SAPS, but to provide additional resources.” Mbombo said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was committed to this process and expressed hope that the president would expedite the deployment.

The Red Zone areas posing a real threat to EMS staff and where they were not allowed to enter without the police escort are Browns Farm in Philippi, Tafelsig, Beacon Valley, Hyden Park, Nyanga, Gugulethu, New Crossroads, Manenberg, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Langa Northern, Kalksteenfontein, Elsies River and Chicago (Paarl), Site C Khayelitsha and J-Section in Lingelethu.

“The department of community safety has been actively involved in support of emergency medical staff safety since February this year. Just more than a month ago, one of the accussed involved in the attempted robbery of EMS staff in Khayelitsha was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment,” Plato said.

-Vincent Cruywagen