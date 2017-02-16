Bidvest Wits coach feels unfairly criticised

BIDVEST Wits coach Gavin Hunt felt he was unfairly criticised for his selection of his squad for CAF tournaments. Hunt has a subject of criticism for a long time, being accused of not taking the continental competitions seriously.

He came under more criticism for fielding fringe players in the previous weekend’s club fixture in the Champions League. Wits suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the preliminary round tie to SS Saint Louisienne of Reunion Island. Hunt said he was not the only one to field fringe players, pointing a finger to SuperSport United counterpart Suart Baxter of doing the same thing but people were turning a blind eye. SuperSport played to a goalless draw against ASSM Elgeco Plus of Madagascar in the Confederations Cup first leg away. United chose to give a run for players such as Boalefa Pule, Denwin Farmer, Keegan Ritchie and Fagrie Lakay.

“People always criticise me about my selection but nobody criticises SuperSport about the team that they put out,” Hunt said. “We had Moeneeb Josephs in goal, Bongani Khumalo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Xola Mlambo, Ben Motshwari, Cuthbert Malajila, Gabadinho Mhango and we had Sifiso Myeni. That was the team and it’s not a bad team.

“People criticise me for playing them but they are players in my squad, I need to play them.” However, most of the players Hunt played have spent most of their time on the bench in the Absa Premiership. In 2015, Wits under Hunt’s guidance were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Confederations Cup giving away a 3-0 first leg lead to Royal Leopards of Swaziland.

The coach believed they were unfortunate to lose the first leg and thinks it’s not fair to compare Wits to SA clubs that have conquered Africa before.

“We are a club that is never the size of Orlando Pirates and we can’t compete on the same level as Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns,” Hunt said.

“We have never even won the league in our history so we need to be clever. I can’t change my team as much as other teams can and I admire clubs such as Pirates and Sundowns for what they have done.

“We don’t throw it away. We go there with our squad of players and use them as best as we can.” Wits will host Saint Louisienne in the second leg at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow at 6pm.

“If we play properly like we did in the first leg we will beat this team,” Hunt said. SuperSport will also entertain in the Elgeco Plus in the return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday while Platinum Stars are away to UD Songo of Mozambique for the second leg leading 1-0 tomorrow.

-Sithembiso Dindi