Big business boost for Winelands’ education

Two heavyweight financial company sponsors have thrown their support behind the Cape Wine auction, which has since its inception two years ago, raised R33m to bolster education in the Winelands.

American Express and Nedbank Private Wealth have stepped in and will now headline the auction scheduled to take place on February 10 and 11.

The proceeds of the auction, without offset or deduction, will be allocated to 22 beneficiaries actively involved in offering education, meals, after care, counselling services, career placements and training. American Express is, for the third year running, sponsoring the Friday Barrel Auction, which will take place at La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek.

Perfect for wine aficionados, the auction lures avid collectors to bid on and taste directly from the barrels and in the company of the wine makers – once off, specially curated and limited release wines. “We are delighted to continue our support of the Cape Wine Auction, and return as the Friday Barrel Auction sponsor. “The auction has gained well deserved recognition for being an outstanding event that not only casts the South African wine industry into the international spotlight, but also invests back into the local community,” vice president and general manager, bank partnerships EMEA, American Express’s Andrew Stewart, said.

“We are committed to providing our card members with access to premium events and we look forward to the auction being as exceptional as ever in 2017,” Stewart said. Nedbank Private Wealth has been announced as the headline sponsor for the Saturday auction.

The luncheon, which takes place at the spectacular Anthonij Rupert Wyne estate in Franschhoek, will be attended by a significant number of local and international influential business people and personalities bidding to take ownership of one of the 35 bespoke lots up for auction.

“This is the perfect collaboration as it is in line with our ethos of supporting initiatives aimed at doing good,” the head of philanthropy at Nedbank Private Wealth, Noxolo Hlongwane, said.

“We believe that education is a critical cornerstone for the country’s collective future, and our expertise in wealth management and philanthropy provides invaluable tools to ensure that these kinds of projects have a sustainable long-term impact.”

The auction lots in themselves bring great excitement to the day. They comprise a range of carefully sourced diverse experiences and rare opportunities to ensure that the novelty of the collections bring guests back each year.

SELLO RABOTHATA |sellor@thenewage.co.za