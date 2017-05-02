Big Interview: Mbatha: all-round musician

Multi award-winning keys player, vocalist, songwriter and music producer, Nqubeko Mbatha has seemingly mastered the art of practicing small disciplines with such consistency.

The 37 year old’s striking excellence, among other things, is built around a strong prayer life, spending time studying the word of God and diligently serving in a local church.

And that has effortlessly led to great achievements for the exceptional artist.

Mbatha has three solo musical accolades and several nominations.

Over the years, he has grown his expertise in live and studio music production. He has produced music for TV show Hola Mpintshi as well as worked as a musical director for the TV show I Want To Sing Gospel and Gospel Classic.

His outstanding abilities stem from years of focus on refining a craft he clearly loves. Having identified his musical passion at the age of 12, Mbatha is one lucky soul who is clearly doing what is dear to him.

In the process, he has painlessly become a titan of success in the music industry across various genres.

The father of two has played keys for accomplished ensembles and songsters including Mafikizolo, Malaika, Joyous Celebration, Thandiswa Mazwai, Somizi Mhlongo, Busi Mhlongo and Sibongile Khumalo.

And his success story spells out the reality that genuine, lasting success is born of passion.

The savvy instrumentalist-cum-songster oozes passion about his music.

“My dad bought us a keyboard when I was about 12 after we had shown interest in playing it. We had a cousin who played keyboards, he was the first person I saw play it,” says the avid composer.

Interestingly, of the four Mbatha boys, the Koko Records co-founder is the only one who has maintained a passion for music since then.

It was no surprise to his parents when he chose to study music after completing his matric at Dlamvuzo High School in Esikhawini. But it obviously had to take a bit of convincing his cleric parents that music was the right career choice for their son.

“I’m grateful to my father for allowing me to be myself. At that point I said I wanted to study music as a career but I didn’t know much about it.

“But he trusted the gift he saw in me and my faith in God,” he says.

In 1998, with a strong approval from his dad, he enrolled for a national diploma in light music majoring in piano at Natal Technikon (now known as Durban University of Technology).

While his first love was always gospel, he says it has proven a blessing that he was introduced to jazz while studying music.

“I fell in love with jazz and I discovered that jazz made my gospel sound a lot better,” he says. True to his word, some of his songs have a unique jazzy touch that make him distinct from any other gospel artist.

At the Technikon, Mbatha recalls seeing the likes of Black Coffee and Zakes Bantwini and many other artists who have gone on to build successful careers in the industry. He is convinced studying music will be beneficial to any gifted performer.

“I know there are many people who never studied music who are great musicians. But if you have a chance to study – go for it,” he says.

His first major musical door opened while doing his final year when Jabu Hlongwane introduced him to award-winning gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration.

He joined them as a third keyboard player, but his ingenuity would not keep him at that level for too long.

“As the years progressed, I moved to second and then first. I was then made musical director and I started producing their albums,” Mbatha says.

He met the love of his life, Ntokozo Mbambo, at Joyous and the gospel power couple tied the knot in 2008.

“We celebrate our ninth anniversary this month and it’s been an amazing journey,” an enthusiastic Mbatha says.

“I have one of the greatest marriages, my life got better when I got married. I got a good life partner,” he says.

He jokingly says marrying Mbambo, who he had known as a fellow musician back in KZN, was an emergency because he had met someone he loved.

“When I approached her to tell her I loved her it was clear I wanted to marry her. I always knew her as musician in KZN. We’d meet at conferences, but through working with Joyous we got to know each other better,” Mbatha says.

His wife started out with Joyous Celebration in 2001 while still in her teens. She climbed up the ladder from being a member of the choir to being the lead singer, voice coach and songwriter.

Mbatha is grateful that when it was time to leave Joyous, they both felt their time with the group was up.

“Thank God the feeling was mutual, it wouldn’t have been nice for either of us to leave the other. We’re great partners,” the father of two says.

He says, at the time, he had garnered enough experience to stand on his own.

He, however, admits leaving Joyous was not an easy step to take after 11 years with them.

Thereafter, a new journey started in 2012 with the birth of Koko Records, a label he co-owns with Thoko Mthembu.

Their first production was Mbambo’s album Filled.

He credits his former Joyous boss Lindelani Mkhize for helping them in the initial stages of Koko Records.

“He gave us a starter pack, he helped us with Filled, he made a huge contribution, even financially, to make sure it became a success.”

Mbatha has just released his sizzling new album while working on projects for his artists at Koko Records.

His latest offering, Heaven’s Ways, is, by far his best work, at least according to his fans.

He says he took his time to put together the stellar collection of uplifting gospel tracks.

“It takes me about two years to put together an album, I like to take my time,” he says.

He stresses the importance of maintaining a strong prayer life to produce impactful music.

“I have a personal relationship with God, I believe this is a calling, so I draw inspiration from the one who has called me,” he says.

Those who ardently follow his work say his songs are anchored in Biblical teachings and carry his experiences in faith.

“It’s important that when people listen to my music there is the word of God. What has power to transform people’s lives is the word of God,” he says.

The self-effacing artist serves at a local church, Change Bible Church, in Katlehong.

He is convinced receiving constant biblical teaching, having a fatherly voice speaking over his life have positively impacted on the way he sings.

“There’s so much you gain by being covered, there’s a blessing,” he says.

He also invests a lot in reading books to build himself up. His most recent reads are In Honor of the Holy Spirit by Cash Luna and Think by Tudor Bismarck.

Musically, some of the people he admires include Mthunzi Namba, Jabu Hlongwane, Benjamin Dube and Khaya Mthethwa.

Without a doubt, the soft-spoken artist has an eye for talent. He discovered budding gospel star Ayanda Ntazi while visiting a church as a guest. Ntazi’s star is on the rise and he looks set be a top gospel musician.

But Mbatha discerningly picks who to work with and says he is attracted to musicians who serve in their local churches.

“We saw Ayanda at his church meeting, the following year we saw him again at his local church, he was still there doing the same thing. He’s accountable to someone, he serves in his local church, he is gifted and loves his God more than music.”

His philosophy, pulled from the scriptures, is that “be faithful in little things, and you will be entrusted with much more”.

His utmost desire is to groom his protégés to a point where they exceed his own feats.

“I’m not the master of that, but it is one of my dreams to help people who come after me to be better than me,” he says.

His greatest moment was when he first heard his song on radio. It was the song Kasoze with Joyous Celebration.

Interestingly, he says he has started picking up that his little girls Fanele and Abongwe may have musical gifts.

“I intentionally make time for my family. I try as much as I can to spend time with my family,” he says.

He is not apologetic about his aspirations to take Koko Records to the nations.

And with his discipline, coupled with unparalleled passion, and a supportive and gifted wife, he looks set to break through many borders.

